As France announces an aid conference, Lebanon is in freefall.

The failure of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to form a cabinet in Lebanon added to the sorrow on Friday, as France prepares to host an assistance conference on the one-year anniversary of the country’s port blast.

Hariri’s departure on Thursday comes amid the world’s greatest financial crisis since the mid-nineteenth century, according to the World Bank.

Lebanon is facing growing poverty, a sinking currency, fresh public protests, and shortages of basic necessities ranging from medication to fuel as a result of his departure.

To shore up foreign currency reserves, Health Minister Hamad Hassan stated Friday that the government would withdraw subsidies on medicines costing less than 12,000 Lebanese pounds ($8 at the official rate).

On Friday, the top page of the country’s Annahar newspaper stated, “Lebanon, approaching further peril.”

According to Lebanon’s French-language daily L’Orient-Le Jour, “With Hariri gone, a growing crisis is unavoidable.”

France, a former colonial power that has led international efforts to help Lebanon recover from its crisis, said on Friday that it will host an aid conference on August 4th.

This year marks the first anniversary of a massive explosion at Beirut’s port, which killed over 200 people and leveled large sections of the city.

The summit, which is being held in collaboration with the United Nations, intends to “react to the demands of the Lebanese, whose position is deteriorating every day,” according to a statement from France’s foreign ministry.

Since last year’s port explosion, world powers have given millions of dollars in humanitarian relief, but only if a government capable of combating corruption is installed.

Political wrangling has repeatedly stalled efforts to establish a government, even as international pressure rose and the European Union threatened sanctions on Lebanese leaders.

Hariri’s failure to form a cabinet, according to the French foreign ministry, “confirms the political standstill that Lebanese authorities have purposefully maintained for months, even as Lebanon descends into unparalleled economic and social disaster.”

Hariri threw up the towel on Thursday after nine months of discussions with President Michel Aoun over a cabinet lineup.

He accused Aoun of pursuing a government share that would give his followers a “blocking third” of seats – practically a veto – an allegation disputed by the president.

“If I were to form Michel Aoun’s government… After stepping down, Hariri told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV, “I wouldn’t have been able to manage the country because this isn’t a cabinet I can work with.”

Aoun will now have to ask for a vote in parliament.