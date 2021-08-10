As foreign troops leave Afghanistan, the gold rush for smugglers comes to an end.

Smugglers’ markets in Pakistan, formerly teeming with combat boots, flak jackets, and other war memorabilia, are being forced to rethink their business model as foreign forces leave Afghanistan and contraband dries up.

The US military presence in Afghanistan is scheduled to cease by the end of this month, bringing an end to a campaign that has seen hundreds of billions of dollars spent — sometimes with little accountability.

After 2001, smugglers’ markets sprung up along the Afghan border, selling military equipment, clothing, and luxury items intended for American bases and compounds.

It was the most recent chapter in the area’s long history of smuggling – and foreign invasions.

Armies, traders, and smugglers going between Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent have relied on the mountain passes along the current Pakistan-Afghanistan border for millennia.

However, bazaar traders claim that in recent years, they have been dealt a series of blows that have cut down the flow of illicit items that had previously flowed freely into Pakistan.

“This market was known for American and NATO items and was busy with customers,” said Mehboob Khan, a shopkeeper at Sitara market in Peshawar, Pakistan’s northwest frontier city.

“Now the border is firmly closed, and those things can’t get here, which has had a negative impact on business.” In recent years, Pakistan has fenced and sealed hundreds of kilometers of its border, as well as the rapid departure of foreign troops, resulting in depleting supplies.

Instead of night-vision goggles and high-quality ammunition vests, stores are now brimming with low-cost Chinese and Southeast Asian items.

“Those were good days, incredibly excellent days,” Khan added, recalling the post-9/11 smuggler windfall after US-led forces invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban.

“This market used to be bustling… now it’s deserted. No public and no customers.” For years, Pakistan functioned as one of the conflict in Afghanistan’s logistical nerve centers.

Hundreds of containers containing supplies landed in Karachi, Pakistan’s Arabian Sea port, to be trucked across the nation to Afghanistan.

It was normal for shipments to go missing or arrive in Afghanistan a little lighter along the route.

Similarly, things were looted or lifted from the battlefield on the opposite side of the border and transported to Pakistan.

Pakistan has long been a magnet for smuggled items, ranging from expensive vehicles to domestic goods, thanks to its porous border with Afghanistan.

They have aided the growth of black market firms in a country with some of the lowest tax rates in the world. Brief News from Washington Newsday.