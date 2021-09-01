As food shortages worsen, Sri Lanka raids its sugar stocks.

Officials from the Sri Lankan government raided private warehouses on Wednesday to collect thousands of tonnes of sugar, a day after the country declared a state of emergency due to food shortages exacerbated by a financial crisis.

At least 13,000 tonnes of white and brown sugar were discovered in the raids, according to a military officer in charge of operations to increase food reserves.

Major General Senarath Niwunhella, who was named commissioner general of critical services on Tuesday, told AFP that the goal is to prevent hoarding.

He disputed that the sugar was being seized.

“Based on the assessments submitted to customs, the government will pay a suitable price to importers.”

Importers had hoarded sugar, according to the general, while market prices surged rapidly.

“We started with sugar today, and if importers do not release their supplies to the market, we will expand this action to other commodities like wheat flour and rice,” he stated.

The raids were concentrated near the capital, on warehouses.

The food crisis is being blamed on a lack of foreign exchange to buy and maintain buffer inventories, according to experts. The penalties for food hoarding have been enhanced by the authorities.

Sugar was hard to come by at the government-mandated price of 135 rupees ($0.67) a kilo (2.2 pounds), but it could be had for double the price on the illicit market.

The seized stocks will be distributed to state-owned retail establishments to sell at a discount to the open market price, according to Niwunhella.

There have also been significant price increases for rice, onions, and potatoes, as well as long lines outside stores due to milk powder, kerosene oil, and cooking gas shortages.

The shortages come as the country of 21 million people fights a coronavirus outbreak that is killing over 200 people every day.

Because of the epidemic, the GDP dropped by a record 3.6 percent in 2020.

In an effort to save foreign cash, the government banned the import of vehicles and other products, including edible oils and the commonly used spice turmeric, last year.

Importers claim they are still unable to obtain dollars in order to pay for food and medicine.