As Floridians depart aboard boats, the Coast Guard issues a travel warning to Cuba.

After social media posts suggested Floridians were intending to set sail to bring supplies during rare anti-government rallies on the island country, the US Coast Guard issued a caution to persons against conducting unpermitted excursions from Florida to Cuba.

The US Coast Guard District 7 commander, Rear Admiral Eric Jones, said the department, along with local, state, and partner agencies, is monitoring the seas for evidence of illegal migration in the Florida straits.

“As the lead agency protecting our southeast maritime border, the United States Seventh Coast Guard District is aware that tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets yesterday to peacefully protest the dramatic rise in suffering and repression on the island,” Jones said in a statement posted on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/ZdfhAiyPYR

July 13, 2021 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast)

Jones stated that the agency supports “the Cuban people expressing their fundamental right to freedom of expression and assembly, but cautions anyone considering a migrant voyage not to do so.”

“The journey is deadly and unforgiving,” he continued, “as nearly 20 lives have unfortunately been lost as a result of these dangerous voyages in recent weeks.”

He also advised anyone in Florida who was thinking about heading to Cuba by boat not to do so.

“The Coast Guard, in collaboration with our local, state, and federal partners, is closely monitoring any behavior in the Florida Straits that could suggest an uptick in unsafe and illegal maritime migration, including unpermitted vessel departures from Florida to Cuba,” he stated.

Jones stated that the Coast Guard and its federal partners were conducting “consistent and vigilant” aircraft and surface patrols throughout the Caribbean, including the Florida Straits. He added, “Please don’t take to the sea.”

Jones’ warning came as social media messages surfaced about boaters prepared to sail to Cuba to donate supplies.

A boat would be leaving Miami for “foreign waters” on Monday evening, according to an Instagram picture posted on Twitter by WLRN reporter Danny Rivero.

Rivero commented alongside a screenshot of the article, “Says any guns need to be licensed, even tho the preparations are ‘peaceful.”

Rivero also tweeted a photo of a woman who was supposedly loading supplies into her boat and preparing to sail to Cuba.

Here’s. This is a condensed version of the information.