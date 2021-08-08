As fires ravage Evia Island, desperate Greeks flee.

On Sunday, hundreds of Greek islanders packed their possessions and evacuated their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires raged amid a record heatwave.

For nearly two weeks, Greece and neighboring Turkey have been battling deadly fires, with ten people reported dead and scores requiring hospital treatment.

While rain provided some relief from the fires in Turkey over the weekend, Greece is still experiencing a scorching and dry summer.

Triantafyllos Konstantinos, 46, an islander, told AFP, “They burned our heaven.” “We’ve finished.”

On Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, just northeast of the capital Athens, the fires have burned homes and reduced thousands of hectares of land to ash.

Strong winds are pushing a fire front in the north of Evia towards seaside settlements, according to civil protection deputy minister Nikos Hardalias.

“We have another terrible evening, another difficult night ahead of us,” he added, adding that 17 planes were assisting in the fight against the fires on Evia.

He noted that fires in the southwestern Peloponnese and a northern Athens neighborhood have subsided.

The steep environment and dense pine trees that attract tourists to Evia are aiding in the spread of the fires and making firefighters’ work nearly hard.

Even waterbombing planes are having trouble, according to local media, with much of the water evaporating before reaching the ground.

Hundreds of people have already left the island, and another 349 were rescued early Sunday, according to the coast guard.

Young people in Pefki hamlet dragged elderly and crippled persons through the sand to a ferry.

Villagers assisted firemen in the fight against the flames in other areas.

Yannis Selimis, a 26-year-old Evia resident, told AFP, “We are in God’s hands.” “The state has vanished. Villages will undoubtedly burn if people leave.”

The efforts to suppress the fires that erupted on the island on Tuesday were criticized by local officials.

“I can’t ask for additional planes since I don’t have any more voice. On Saturday, local mayor Giorgos Tsapourniotis told Skai TV, “I can’t stand this situation.”

Many villages were only saved because young people disobeyed evacuation instructions and stayed to keep the fires from spreading to their houses, he continued.

The administration does not appear to be listening to local concerns about a lack of coordination and equipment, according to Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition Syriza party.

“Is there a management strategy in place?” In a tweet, he asked, “HOW LONG will this drama last?”

