As fighting rages in the countryside, Afghans flock to Kandahar City Camp.

Mohammad Sadeq returned to his home on the outskirts of Kandahar this week to find the Taliban had taken up residence.

He told AFP Tuesday at a displaced people’s camp inside Afghanistan’s second-largest city, “They didn’t even let me to enter.”

Sadeq is one of tens of thousands of Afghans who have recently been displaced by fighting between Taliban and government forces, which has risen as the final foreign troops leave after a 20-year occupation.

Thousands of people have traveled to Kandahar this week by vehicle, bus, truck, and foot, preferring an unknown future in a primitive city camp than confronting the war.

More than 150,000 people have come in the last month, according to local officials.

“I lost two sons in an explosion right in front of my house,” Bibi Aisha, an internal refugee now staying on the grounds of a government hajj pilgrimage center near Kandahar airport, said.

“There was a lot of human flesh on the streets in my neighborhood,” she claimed.

Humanitarian groups warn of a severe disaster in the coming months as the Taliban continue their sweeping attack that has engulfed a large part of northern Afghanistan.

Even as terrorists close a noose around the cities, government forces have abandoned some rural districts without a fight, but are digging in to defend provincial capitals, notably Kandahar.

Kandahar is the Taliban’s birthplace, and it is from here that the extreme Islamic organisation rose to power in 1996, dominating the majority of Afghanistan by 2001, when US-led forces invaded.

The collapse of the city would be disastrous for the administration, dividing the country in two just before the winter season, when retaking lost territory is especially difficult.

The battle for Kandahar is a microcosm of the war for the rest of Afghanistan.

Life goes on as usual where the Taliban take over without a fight, especially in very traditional rural areas.

However, citizens are being forced to abandon more established areas defended by government troops to avoid frequently horrific battles.

On Tuesday, groups of youngsters were playing in the dust near Kandahar airport while mothers cooked water for tea on makeshift stoves.

A young boy washed his clothes in a plastic tub while a group of elderly men sipped green tea from tiny glasses while flies buzzed around them.

According to the UN refugee agency, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been internally displaced this year alone, and the situation is likely to worsen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.