As Fed Chair Powell was renominated, US stocks opened higher.

President Joe Biden renominated Jerome Powell as chairman of the US Federal Reserve on Monday, ensuring continuity in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 35,909.32 minutes into trade.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent to 4,741.53, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 16,197.47.

Powell was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and took office in 2018, leading the central bank’s reaction to the massive financial downturn, which saw it reduce its lending rate to zero and pump trillions of dollars into the economy.

Powell was commended by Biden for his “steady leadership” during “an unprecedented era of challenge, including the greatest slump in modern history.”

While Powell’s re-nomination was considered as more likely than not, the statement clears up some of the uncertainty that had been hanging over markets in recent sessions.

“This is something the market not only expected, but probably prayed for,” National Securities’ Art Hogan said.

Markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, followed by a half-session Friday, which is known as “Black Friday,” the start of the holiday shopping season.

Analysts are also keeping an eye on developments in Europe, where Germany and Austria have announced new Covid-19 limits.