As fears of insecurity grow, Haiti asks the United States and the United Nations to send troops.

Following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti has urged Washington and the United Nations to send soldiers to help secure its ports, airport, and other critical installations, according to a government minister.

Two days after Moise was assassinated by gunmen in his home, the US announced it would send FBI and other agents to Port-au-Prince, creating a power vacuum in the impoverished and crisis-plagued Caribbean nation.

“We imagined the mercenaries may harm some infrastructure to create havoc in the country in the aftermath of the slaying,” he said. We made this proposal during a chat with the US Secretary of State and the UN,” elections minister Mathias Pierre told AFP.

Both the US State Department and the Pentagon stated that they had received a request for “security and investigative support” and that they are in communication with Port-au-Prince, but neither said whether military soldiers will be deployed.

A request for comment from the UN was not immediately returned.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday that senior FBI and other officials would be travelling to the Caribbean as soon as possible to assist the Haitian inquiry.

With most members of a murder squad of Colombians and Americans either dead or in arrest, and no clear purpose made public, doubts circulated Friday about who could have masterminded the brazen assassination. Pierre acknowledged that the request had been made.

In the midst of the uncertainty, two men are running for the presidency of the 11 million-strong country, with more than half of the population under the age of 20. There is no functioning legislature.

On Friday morning, after days of immobility in the capital, Port-au-Prince saw a cautious return of people to the streets, shops reopening, and public transportation resumed — but with a shroud of fear.

In preparation for greater volatility, people rushed to stock up on basic needs at supermarkets and lined up at petrol stations to buy propane for cooking.

“I have no idea what will happen in the country tomorrow or the day after, so I am preparing for difficult days ahead,” Marjory, a Port-au-Prince resident, told AFP as she and her husband loaded up on goods at a supermarket.

“I’m putting everything on the back burner that can last a few days.”

Gang violence, which is rampant in the Caribbean nation, flared out again on Friday, blocking traffic on a major highway.

The city's airport, which had been closed since the incident, looked to have reopened.