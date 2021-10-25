As far-right activists target the Polish border, Germany will tighten controls.

On Sunday, Germany’s interior minister announced that the country would tighten border controls with Poland, as police dispersed an armed group of far-right activists attempting to block refugees from entering the country.

According to Horst Seehofer of the daily Bild am Sonntag, 800 police officers have already been deployed on the German-Polish border to assist with a recent surge in refugees entering into Germany from Belarus.

“I am willing to reinforce this much more if required,” he added.

Around 50 activists from the extremist far-right organisation “The Third Way” (Der III. Weg) were arrested on Sunday after they organised a meeting to take action against refugees attempting to cross the border from Poland.

Police seized pepper spray, a bayonet, a machete, and batons during the raid.

A recent influx of individuals illegally crossing the EU’s eastern border with Belarus has put strain on member states.

To keep migrants out, Poland has suggested building a 350 million euro ($410 million) wall along its border with Belarus.

“It is reasonable for us to safeguard the external border in such a way that undetected border crossings are avoided,” Seehofer replied when asked if such border walls were essential.

Since the beginning of the year, roughly 5,700 persons have crossed the border between Germany and Poland without an entry authorization, according to estimates from the German interior ministry.

A suspected smuggler was arrested on Saturday after 31 undocumented Iraqi migrants were discovered in a van near the Polish border.

Last week, Seehofer wrote to his Polish counterpart Mariusz Kaminski, proposing that coordinated patrols along the Polish border be increased in response to rising migrant numbers.

Poland will provide “complete support” for such measures, according to Kaminski.

Last week, however, Seehofer stated that Germany had no plans to seal its border with Poland, and that such a move would be “legally dubious.”

In response for sanctions imposed over a crackdown on the opposition, the EU accuses Belarusian authorities of flying migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Minsk and then sending them into the bloc on foot.

Officials from Poland, Lithuania, and Greece advocated for border barriers along EU borders earlier this month to oppose attempts to weaponize migration.

Brussels has so far refused to pay member-state border fences, claiming that the current legal framework only permits it to use EU budget cash for “border management systems.”