As Evergrande gets closer to default, S&P says Beijing is unlikely to step in.

Financial analysts have tried to figure out whether China’s second-largest property developer, the Evergrande Group, will be left to fend for itself or if it will receive a bailout from the Beijing government after stock markets around the world had their worst day in months yesterday. They got something resembling an answer today.

One of the top three credit-rating companies, S&P Global Ratings, released a report today indicating that the property developer will either have to find a means to make payments on its $89 billion in loans on its own or file for bankruptcy.

In a Monday report, S&P credit analysts stated, “We do not expect the government to provide any direct help to Evergrande.” “We believe Beijing would be forced to intervene only if there is a widespread contagion that causes multiple major developers to fail, posing systemic concerns to the economy.”

“Evergrande failing alone would hardly result in such a scenario,” S&P wrote, implying that Beijing will be under no need to offer Evergrande with this relief.

Evergrande is the most indebted property developer in the world. Its $89 billion in loans and bonds are part of a broader $300 billion debt package that it has accumulated over years of heavy borrowing as it sought to expand its interests with China’s rising economy. It will face its toughest test yet on Thursday, when it begins paying $83 million in interest on a bond due in March 2022.

Evergrande’s stock in Hong Kong plummeted 4% on Tuesday, to 33 cents a share, its lowest level in ten years. In a message to employees, the company’s billionaire chairman and founder attempted to boost morale by stating that the company will “walk out of its darkest moment.” It’s unclear how he intends to accomplish this.

