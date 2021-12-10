As Europe’s New Power Couple Meets, Macron hails Scholz.

On Friday, as the two men met for their first talks as leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron praised a “convergence of views” with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron and Scholz, both pro-EU centrists, are the new duo in command of Europe’s largest economy, which have the most power inside the EU’s 27 members.

Scholz, a Social Democrat, is the leader of a new coalition whose commitment to bolstering Europe’s “strategic autonomy” has sparked optimism in France’s ardently pro-EU government.

Macron addressed Scholz as “dear Olaf” and said he had observed “a convergence of values, a willingness to have our countries work together, and a solid and resolute belief in Europe, which I already knew, and which we will need in the months and years ahead.”

At a press conference, he noted that the visit was “a very significant opportunity to lay solid foundations for collaboration between our countries.”

Scholz visited Paris for the first time after taking over on Wednesday from Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power.

“Making Europe strong and European sovereignty,” he stated, was the emphasis of the talks.

“What matters is that we collaborate,” he explained.

Scholz will travel to Brussels on Friday to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, as well as European Council President Charles Michel, in advance of a bloc summit next week.

During France’s rotating presidency of the 27-member Council of the European Union in the first half of next year, Macron laid out an ambitious agenda for a “strong Europe in the world.”

The 43-year-old wants to make more headway in developing European defense and border forces, as well as figuring out how to fund massive public investments in strategic industries that are critical to EU sovereignty.

According to analysts, Macron’s ambition for more flexible EU budget rules, which would allow states to run higher deficits, could face pushback from Germany, which has traditionally relied on financial prudence.

According to Scholz, there is “no contradiction” between wanting to finance ambitious investments to promote growth and having a strong public budget.

“They’re two sides of the same coin for me,” said Scholz, who was previously Germany’s finance minister and helped push through a historic EU fund for Covid recovery last year, which saw the bloc gather money jointly for the first time.

The 63-year-old has been a long-time supporter of Germany's trademark.