As Europe’s gas prices rise, the US warns Russia from exploiting the crisis.

After the Kremlin claimed it had the potential to boost much-needed supply, the US has warned Russia from using the current gas crisis in Europe for political gain.

Existing natural gas trading channels, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, allow the country to supplement supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Germany, enters operation. As the energy industry slips into crisis, with many suppliers collapsing into administration and consumers facing skyrocketing gas and electricity bills, such a step would certainly pause or halt rising gas prices on the continent.

However, in the latest spat between the US and Russia, national security adviser Jake Sullivan has cautioned that any attempt by the Kremlin to take advantage of the situation will backfire, as American diplomats continue to push back against increased Russian meddling in international affairs.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of The Washington Newsday.

As gas prices continue to spiral out of control, Europe will be forced to make painful decisions in the coming hours and days, but Russian offers of assistance are easing the burden.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on The Washington Newsday’s liveblog on Friday.