As Europe is ravaged by storms, at least 42 people have died in Germany.

Heavy rains and floods wreaking havoc across Western Europe have killed at least 42 people in Germany and left many more missing, with numerous homes collapsing as a result of rising waters on Thursday.

In addition to Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium, unusually severe rains drenched the region, killing at least four people.

The states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) in Germany have been affected the worst by the downpour, which has forced rivers to overflow their banks and threatens to flood more homes.

A police spokesman told AFP that at least 18 bodies had been discovered in the area around the western town of Ahrweiler alone. Officials in the area have previously reported up to 70 persons missing.

Further north, the NRW district of Euskirchen recorded 15 fatalities.

As helicopters circled above, desperate inhabitants took cover on the rooftops of their homes, hoping to be rescued from the swelling waves.

Annemarie Mueller, 65, said her town of Mayen had been entirely unprepared for the devastation as she stood on her balcony, looking out at her flooded garden and garage.

“Where did all this rain come from?” says the narrator. She told AFP, “It’s insane.”

“We feared it would tear the door down because it made such a huge noise and came down so quickly.”

Merkel expressed her dismay at the tragedy and praised the “tireless volunteers and emergency service employees” who were on the scene.

Armin Laschet, the NRW leader who is hoping to succeed Merkel in the September elections, canceled a party gathering in Bavaria to assess the damage in Germany’s most populous state.

“We will stand behind the towns and people who have been impacted,” Laschet told reporters in Hagen, wearing rubber boots.

According to a police official in the city of Koblenz, four of the fatalities were in the municipality of Schuld, south of Bonn, where six houses were swept away by floods.

Several more bodies were discovered in flooded cellars throughout the area.

With more rain, the environment ministry in Rhineland-Palatinate has warned that flooding on the Rhine and Moselle rivers may rise.

There were 135,000 houses without power in NRW alone.

In the towns of Altena and Werdohl, emergency workers struggled to rescue people from dangerous buildings, and two firefighters were murdered in the line of duty on Wednesday.

Residents were invited to bring in videos and images that could aid in the search, and police established a crisis hotline for reporting missing loved ones.

People should stay at home and, if feasible, move to higher floors, according to regional official Juergen Pfoehler. Brief News from Washington Newsday.