As Europe intensifies its Omicron response, the Netherlands has been put on lockdown.

As Europe struggles to rein in soaring Covid-19 case numbers while the highly mutated Omicron strain takes root, the Netherlands issued a Christmas lockdown on Saturday and London declared a “major emergency.”

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has warned that by mid-January, the Omicron strain might be dominant in Europe.

Weeks after the variation was initially discovered in South Africa, many countries are reimposing travel bans and other safeguards.

All non-essential shops, cultural and recreational facilities, and schools in the Netherlands will close until at least January 14, according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The number of guests allowed in Dutch houses is likewise restricted, however officials created an exception for Christmas Day.

In a televised press conference, Rutte said, “To summarize it in one line, the Netherlands will go back into lockdown beginning tomorrow.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, declared a “major incident” in the city, calling the case rise “very worrying.”

For three days in a straight this week, Britain saw record case numbers, triggering tighter laws and reports that another lockdown is being considered. The Omicron variation accounts for the majority of new cases in London.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health service announced that Britain has been added to a list of high-risk Covid countries, implying that travel restrictions will be tightened.

The move, which takes effect at midnight on Sunday, means that all arrivals from the United Kingdom will be subjected to a two-week quarantine, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Germany has previously declared France and Denmark high-risk zones, enforcing quarantines on unvaccinated visitors.

In France, a scientific council advised the government to impose “severe restrictions” on new year’s celebrations, and the capital, Paris, stated that all events on the Champs Elysees would be canceled “with sadness.”

In other parts of Europe, jittery governments are reintroducing restrictions to combat the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of at least 5,335,968 people since it began in China in December 2019.

Bars and restaurants in Ireland have been ordered to close at 8:00 p.m., while theatres and other venues in Denmark have been closed.

Booster shots are also being widely distributed in Europe, and immunization programs are being expanded to include youngsters.

Hundreds of thousands of under-12s are expected to get their first vaccination this weekend, according to Portugal.

The distribution to children will begin on Wednesday, according to French Health Minister Olivier Veran.

"If all goes well, we will begin immunizing children on the afternoon of December 22 in specially equipped rooms."