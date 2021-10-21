As Europe gets closer to Taiwan, China erupts.

China announced on Thursday that it had raised diplomatic protests after the European Parliament (EP) voted decisively in support of strengthening the European Union’s ties with Taiwan.

Although no EU member state has formal links with the island, MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) have shown strong support for the East Asian democracy. They passed a report late Wednesday urging the EU to strengthen commercial and diplomatic ties with Taipei as part of its “one China” policy, in which Brussels refuses to acknowledge Taiwan’s independence.

Despite never having administered Taiwan since the PRC’s inception in 1949, the People’s Republic of China claims it as one of its provinces. The Chinese government has threatened to take the island by force if necessary.

A spokesperson for China’s EU Mission responded shortly after the EP reported the results of the previous evening’s plenary session, in which 580 MEPs voted in support of improving EU-Taiwan relations, while 26 voted against it and 66 abstained.

The European Parliament endorsed the relevant report, shamelessly calling for strengthening so-called EU-Taiwan political relations, despite China’s repeated protests, according to a statement. “We are adamantly opposed to this and have made strong recommendations to the EU.” Brussels should “address its mistakes” and “create circumstances for the sound and steady growth of China-EU ties,” according to the spokeswoman. The report on EU-Taiwan Political Relations and Cooperation, which has now been adopted in its entirety, was first introduced and passed by the EP’s Foreign Affairs Committee last month. According to an EP statement announcing the passage, the text condemned China’s “military belligerence” against Taiwan and encouraged the EU to “do more to resolve current concerns, to defend Taiwan’s democracy and the island’s standing as an important EU partner.”

The European Commission has also been urged to look into the prospect of an EU-Taiwan Bilateral Investment Agreement, which would give more indirect assistance for the island’s long-term security through closer economic integration with Europe.

A proposed name change for the European Economic and Trade Office in Taipei—the EU’s mission in Taiwan’s capital—is one of the most symbolic gestures. According to the article, it will be renamed the “European Union Office in Taiwan.”

German Greens were virtually speaking from Berlin during the Strasbourg floor debate. This is a condensed version of the information.