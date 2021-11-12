As Europe fights the COVID outbreak, Austria will place unvaccinated people under lockdown.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has announced that people who have not obtained a COVID vaccine would be placed under a lockdown.

Before the move is confirmed, the country’s governors will convene virtually over the weekend, followed by a meeting of Austria’s parliament, the National Council, on Sunday, according to the Austrian Press Agency.

According to news outlet OE.24, the lockdown, which would affect roughly a third of the population, might begin on Wednesday, November 17.

The Associated Press reported that a lockdown of the unvaccinated might begin as early as Monday in Upper Austria province, the country’s worst-affected region, awaiting “a legal green light from the federal government,” Governor Thomas Stelzer said on Thursday.

The dramatic steps come as Austria became the latest European country to be hit by a COVID outbreak, with a new weekly high of 67,148 new cases reported in the last seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Over the preceding seven days, there were 760.6 new cases reported per 100,000 citizens, three times the rate in neighboring Germany, where the government is similarly concerned about high numbers. According to Reuters, a partial shutdown in the Netherlands will see indoor venues close early and athletic events staged without spectators.

Schallenberg has rejected the concept of a blanket lockdown, stating that he does not want the two-thirds of Austrians who have been vaccinated to be subjected to the same limitations as the unvaccinated, but other restrictions may apply to everyone.

He stated during a visit to Bregenz, in the country’s west, on Thursday: “I don’t understand why two-thirds of the population should be deprived of their liberty because one-third is dithering. There should be no lockdown for the vaccinated in solidarity with the unvaccinated, in my opinion.” He also warned that the unvaccinated will have a “uncomfortable” winter and Christmas, and bemoaned the “shamefully low” vaccination rate of roughly 65 percent of the population. This week, measures were put in place to combat COVID and boost immunizations.

Unvaccinated people who had not recovered from an infection were excluded from eating establishments, motels, hair salons, and large public gatherings as of Monday.

In October, Schallenberg stated that once coronavirus patients occupy 30% of ICU beds, lockdown limitations for the unvaccinated should be implemented. This is a condensed version of the information.