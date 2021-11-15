As Europe fights a new wave of unvaccinated people, Austria locks down the unvaccinated.

As the virus tightens its hold on the continent, Austria became the first EU country to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and the first to begin inoculating children as young as five years old on Monday.

As infection rates rise, Western Europe is once again at the center of the worldwide epidemic, forcing governments to respond, with the Netherlands announcing the region’s first partial lockdown of the winter season.

Austria has vaccinated approximately 65 percent of its population, which is lower than the EU average of 67 percent.

