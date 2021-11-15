As Europe fights a new Covid outbreak, Austria locks down the unvaccinated.

After coronavirus infections spiked throughout the continent, Austria became the first government in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and begin inoculating children as young as five.

Infection rates have soared, putting Western Europe once again at the epicenter of the global pandemic. Governments are scrambling to respond, with the Netherlands ordering the region’s first partial lockdown of the season.

Austria has vaccinated approximately 65 percent of its population, which is lower than the EU average of 67 percent.

In recent weeks, daily new infection rates have been hovering around 12,000, according to the CDC.