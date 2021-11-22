As Europe battles the Covid Surge, Germany warns, “Jabbed, Cured, Or Dead.”

On Monday, Germans were given the stern warning that they would either be “vaccinated, treated, or dead” from Covid by the end of the winter, while Austria returned to a partial lockdown.

Meanwhile, Belgium and the Netherlands criticized the riots that erupted during weekend protests over new anti-Covid laws aimed at containing an outbreak of illnesses sweeping areas of Europe.

Three nights of disturbance were described by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as “pure violence” perpetrated by “idiots,” while Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo described the violence at a 35,000-strong protest in Brussels as “completely unacceptable.”

The outrage comes amid mounting concern about Europe’s fourth wave of the epidemic, which has been blamed on a lack of vaccination uptake in some countries, the contagious Delta form, and the colder weather driving people back indoors.

“Pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured, or dead by the end of this winter,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn stated as he pushed more residents to acquire the vaccine.

Germany’s current Covid restrictions, which include banning the unvaccinated from some public locations, are “insufficient,” according to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to participants, Merkel told a conference of leaders of her conservative CDU party that “we have a really catastrophic situation” in which new infections “double every 12 days.”

New closures have been ordered in Germany’s hardest-hit districts, including the closure of Christmas markets.

The restrictions are similar to those in neighboring Austria, which went back into partial lockdown on Monday, shuttering stores, restaurants, and festive markets — the most severe restrictions seen in Western Europe in months.

Because virus cases are on the rise, its 8.9 million residents are not permitted to leave the house except for a few exclusions such as going to work, shopping for necessities, and exercising.

The Alpine nation also aims to implement a vaccine mandate on February 1, making it one of the few countries in the world to do so thus far.

Despite the fact that there is no distance learning available during the three-week lockdown, Austria’s schools and kindergartens remain open. Parents have been encouraged to keep their children at home as much as possible.

Kathrin Pauser, a mom, said she was still leaving off her two girls, ages nine and eleven, at school, both of whom had recently been vaccinated.

She told AFP, “It’s a very perplexing position.”

Unvaccinated people were also being barred from entering non-essential stores across the border in Slovakia.

At the weekend, tens of thousands of people came to the streets across Europe to protest tougher Covid laws. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.