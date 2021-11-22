As Europe battles a virus outbreak, Austria re-enters Covid lockdown.

Austria closed its shops, restaurants, and Christmas markets on Monday, returning to lockdown in the most severe Covid-19 ban seen in Western Europe in months.

Thousands of people rushed to the streets to protest the decision, with some blaming the government for not doing more to prevent the latest coronavirus outbreak from sweeping Europe.

Austria’s 8.9 million inhabitants will not be allowed to leave their homes until Monday morning, except to go to work, shop for necessities, and exercise.

From February 1, the Alpine nation will likewise impose a broad vaccine mandate, joining the Vatican as the only places in Europe to do so.

Fighting a rising epidemic almost two years after Covid-19 first appeared, numerous African countries have restored restrictions, with unvaccinated persons being barred from places like restaurants and bars.

However, no European Union country has had to re-enter a nationwide lockdown since vaccines were readily available.

Austria’s action shatters earlier assurances that harsh virus restrictions would be phased out.

The pandemic had been declared “over” by then-chancellor Sebastian Kurz over the summer.

However, the administration has had to retract such aggressive statements due to stagnant vaccination rates, record case numbers, and a rising death toll.

After assuming office in October, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg slammed the “shamefully low” vaccination rate (66 percent versus 75 percent in France) and prohibited the un-vaccinated from public venues.

When it failed to stop the new round of infections, he declared a 20-day nationwide lockdown, with an evaluation after 10 days.

Although schools will stay open, parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if at all feasible. Working from home is also a good idea.

Scahllenberg was criticized by political analyst Thomas Hofer for perpetuating “the myth” of a successfully confined pandemic for far too long.

He told AFP that the government “didn’t take the warnings of a new wave seriously.”

“The turmoil is palpable.”

While many Austrians enjoyed mulled wine or finished their shopping ahead of the stay-at-home edict, a crowd of 40,000 marched through Vienna condemning “dictatorship.”

The lockdown was described as a “tragedy” by Andreas Schneider, a 31-year-old Belgian economist working in the Austrian capital.

“I hoped it wouldn’t come to this,” he continued, “particularly now that we have the vaccination.”

A far-right political group summoned demonstrators, and some donned a yellow star that read "not vaccinated," evoking the Star of David that Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust.