As Ethiopia’s unity is put to the test, a vote on a breakaway region will be held.

The now-defunct Kingdom of Kaffa conducted spectacular celebrations and stored enormous supplies of gold and buffalo hides at the mountaintop bamboo palace in southern Ethiopia.

The royal family’s successors, on the other hand, can hardly afford basic palace maintenance these days, while local administrators in the Kaffa zone worry about a shortage of finances even for essential roadwork.

The fall of Kaffa, once dubbed “Africa’s Tibet,” illustrates what activists and politicians in Ethiopia’s varied southern region see as more than a century of underinvestment by Addis Ababa.

Kaffa’s leaders, on the other hand, have a solution: A vote is set for Thursday that, if passed, will create Ethiopia’s 11th region in the south west, as well as more federal funding and authority over how it is spent.

“Everything is developing and changing throughout the rest of the country. When I compare Kaffa to other locations, it’s still backwards,” remarked Girma Kidane Gallito, grandson of Kaffa’s last monarch, overthrown in the late 1800s.

He told AFP that “there are houses that haven’t changed and there are roads that haven’t been improved” since then, which is why the referendum was required.

Similar initiatives to create new districts in Ethiopia’s south have sparked demonstrations and bloodshed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office in 2018.

The conflicts demonstrate how obstacles to national unity extend far beyond the 10-month-old battle in northern Ethiopia against Tigray-based rebels.

Abiy is also up against militants in Oromia’s largest area and opposition lawmakers who question his landslide election victory this year.

Officials in Kaffa, on the other hand, are optimistic that Thursday’s vote will go smoothly, allowing Abiy to bolster much-needed popular support during this trying time.

The same characters slugging it out in the north have molded the discussion about how best to rule the south.

The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front coalition government divided Ethiopia into nine semi-autonomous regions organized along ethnic lines shortly after assuming power in the early 1990s.

The 1995 constitution mandated officials to hold a referendum for any ethnic minority seeking to form a new region, but the previous government, led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), violently suppressed such initiatives.

Following years of anti-government rallies, Abiy’s appointment gave new life to autonomy ambitions in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ area. Brief News from Washington Newsday.