As Ethiopian rebels join forces, the US urges Americans to leave the country as soon as possible.

Over worries of a rebel push on the capital, the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to evacuate “as quickly as possible” on Friday, as nine rebel groups attacking the government joined forces.

Concerns over the country’s year-old battle are growing after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration announced a state of emergency and vowed to continue fighting “an existential war” until triumph.

“The security climate in Ethiopia is quite variable,” the US embassy cautioned in a statement.

“Citizens in Ethiopia should leave the country as quickly as possible,” it said.

The warning came after various factions, including the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), formed a new alliance after a year-long fight with the government.

The TPLF announced on Wednesday that its fighters had arrived in the Amhara area of Ethiopia, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the city, and were conducting “joint operations” with the OLA, which projected Addis Ababa will fall in a matter of weeks.

A TPLF representative who signed the nine-party pact in Washington, Berhane Gebre-Christos, said Friday that Abiy’s time was running out.

He told reporters, “Our aim is to overthrow the regime.”

The government has denied rebel claims of territory gains, declaring the TPLF “encircled” and on the verge of defeat on Thursday.

It’s unclear whether the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces will have an impact on the conflict’s outcome.

According to one diplomat who follows security issues, the TPLF and the OLA, which the government officially labeled as terrorist groups in May, are well-known, but the other seven members remain unknown.

“If they’re serious about taking up arms against the administration, that could be a genuine problem for the government,” the diplomat said on condition of anonymity to AFP.

“I don’t know the bulk of them, I don’t know how many people they have, what resources they have,” the diplomat cautioned.

Ethiopian officials described the cooperation as a “publicity ploy” on Friday.

“Some of those organizations are not actually organizations that (have) any traction, that have any support base on the ground,” Attorney General Gedion Timothewos told reporters.

Billene Seyoum, Abiy’s spokesperson, accused the rebels on Friday of spinning “an alarmist narrative that is causing tremendous tension among many populations, including the international community.”

“This information warfare and propaganda that they have been spreading creates a false sense of insecurity,” she continued.

The defence ministry issued a call to veterans on Friday.