As England says curbs are a “last resort,” France will relax Covid rules.

As governments confront difficult choices between suppressing the virus and keeping businesses open, France announced a loosening of Covid limits on Monday, and Britain’s health secretary said curbs were a “absolute last resort.”

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise around the world in recent weeks, fueled by the advent of the highly transmissible Omicron variety, and the pandemic has once again dampened New Year’s celebrations.

On Saturday, the number of known cases in Europe surpassed 100 million, and governments throughout the continent are working to keep healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed by Covid-19 while also avoiding punitive measures.

People who have been fully vaccinated and test positive in France will only be quarantined for seven days, with the option to depart after five days if they exhibit signs of infection.