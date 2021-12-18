As England fight back in the second Ashes Test, Root and Malan both hit 50s.

On day three of the second Ashes Test together Saturday, Joe Root and Dawid Malan put on a 128-run stand to see England through the opening session and salvage the day-night match.

On a milder Adelaide day than the searing temperatures England bowlers were forced to toil through on Friday, they were 140 for two, 333 behind Australia, with Root unbroken on 57 and Malan 68 not out.

They resumed at 17 for two after losing openers Rory Burns (four) and Haseeb Hameed (six) to Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, and Jhye Richardson in a heated 40-minute pink ball stretch under lights on Friday evening.

England’s destiny may have been much worse if not for the fact that they were forced to leave the field early due to bad weather.

After Australia declared at 473 for nine, Root stepped out with five runs to his name and Malan on one, hoping to repeat their 162-run partnership in the first Test at Brisbane.

On a level surface, they had ideal batting conditions, and Root quickly settled in, smashing a well-timed drive down the ground for four off Richardson to build his confidence.

Starc was bowled for 11 in his first over, and the two swiftly put on a 50-run partnership off 71 balls, with the bowlers getting little movement and only a half-chance of a run-out.

Nathan Lyon entered the game 40 minutes in and instantly caused difficulties, with Marnus Labuschagne squandering a difficult chance at ridiculous mid-off when Malan was on 33.

He then enticed Root into a sweep that sailed just past the deep fielder.

Malan reached his ninth Test half-century with a single from debutant Neser, then survived a strong lbw appeal the following ball, which was shown to be travelling high after a review. Only once has he gone on to make a century.

Root has never scored a century in Australia in any format, but he got half-way there by bringing up his 52nd Test 50 by teasing Richardson to the boundary with a thick edge on his way to his 52nd Test 50.

England lost by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane, and if they fall down 2-0 in Adelaide, the Ashes are all but over, with all three remaining Tests needing to be won.