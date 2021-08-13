As Embassies Prepare For Evacuations, Taliban Approach Kabul’s Gates.

On Friday, the Taliban took more important cities as they raced to gain full control of Afghanistan and drew closer to Kabul, despite the United States and Britain sending thousands of soldiers to evacuate their civilians from the capital.

The evacuation orders came after the Taliban seized control of Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city, in the insurgency’s heartland, leaving just Kabul and a few smaller areas under government control.

The Taliban also took control of Logar province’s capital, Pul-e-Alam city, which is only 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Kabul, according to a local lawmaker.

Officials and civilians in Kandahar told AFP earlier Friday that government forces had withdrawn in large numbers to a military base outside the southern city.

“Kandahar has been entirely taken over. A Taliban spokesman tweeted, “The Mujahideen have arrived in Martyrs’ Square,” referring to a city landmark.

The Taliban claimed possession of Lashkar Gah, the seat of neighboring Helmand province, a few hours later.

According to AFP, the Afghan military and government officials fled Lashkar Gah after reaching a local ceasefire agreement with the Taliban, according to a security source.

The government has basically lost much of the country as a result of the Taliban’s eight-day assault on metropolitan areas, which has startled Kabul’s American backers.

The offensive’s first wave began in early May, after the US and its allies had almost completely withdrew their forces from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden keen to bring the two-decade-long conflict to a close by September 11.

Biden claims he has no regrets about his decision, but the Taliban’s recent urban wins have come as a shock and forced new calculations.

Late Thursday, Washington and London announced intentions to withdraw their embassy employees and people from the city.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in Kabul, we are further decreasing our civilian footprint,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that the embassy would stay operational.

“This isn’t a case of abandonment. This isn’t a mandatory evacuation. This isn’t a complete withdrawal.”

3,000 US troops will be deployed to Kabul in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the Pentagon, but they will not be utilized to initiate attacks against the Taliban.

According to diplomatic and official sources, NATO was planning to conduct an emergency summit later on Friday to discuss the escalating situation.

Washington Newsday Brief News: Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will head negotiations with envoys starting the 30th.