As El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as a currency, there is a mix of excitement and trepidation.

Salvadorans lined up on Wednesday at some of the dozens of bitcoin teller machines set up across the country, which has made history by becoming the first country in the world to accept cryptocurrencies as legal tender.

Some were intrigued, while others hoped the new “Chivo” digital wallet would make receiving remittances from abroad easier — and cheaper.

The $30 sign-up bonus drew some people in. Many people have no idea what a cyber money was.

“I wanted to see how things are, what they are… They stated there would be an account and a wallet,” said Alvaro Garcia, a 47-year-old market goods loader.

“Thank goodness they’re giving us $30… He stated of the government’s contentious experiment, “I think this will be a good thing and that we will benefit.”

The 6.6 million-strong country became the first to accept bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been the country’s official currency for the past two decades.

The launch was marred by problems on day one, when the Chivo application broke and bitcoin lost roughly 17% of its value.

Garcia was one of thousands who queued at a Chivo ATM in San Salvador’s historic district, where an official assisted him in downloading the program to his phone.

Users will be able to deposit and withdraw cash in dollars, as well as make bitcoin transfers, using the ATMs.

Chivo means “cool” in Salvadoran speech.

Only Salvadorans having a Salvadoran ID document, whether at home or abroad, will be able to use the digital wallet.

The government claims that the project will provide many Salvadorans with their first access to banking services, and that it will save millions of dollars in remittance commissions, which account for more than a fifth of the country’s GDP.

According to Economy Minister Maria Luisa Hayem, there will be no costs associated with using the Chivo wallet to make payments or transfers.

She stated, “This is critical for financial inclusion.”

Marni Munoz has a sister in Houston, one of the estimated three million Salvadorans living outside of their homeland, primarily in the United States.

She told AFP, “She sends me $300, and we pay R30 in agency fees.” “With bitcoin, we aim to avoid having to pay all of that.”

Munoz transferred another $20 worth of bitcoin into her brand new cyber wallet, on top of the $30 incentive she received from the government, and said she planned to keep a careful check on the currency’s value changes.

"At the very least, I want to learn.