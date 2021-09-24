As East Coast residents were warned about the storm’s strengthening, Hurricane Sam’s path and tracker were released.

Residents along the East Coast have been advised to keep a close eye on Hurricane Sam’s route, as forecasters say models that predict it would likely avoid the United States could change in the coming days.

Over open Atlantic Ocean waters, the season’s 18th named storm has quickly strengthened, rising from a tropical depression to the seventh hurricane of 2021 in less than 24 hours.

Sam was 1,470 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and 2,673 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida at 5 a.m. ET on Friday.

Sam was heading west at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds nearing 75 mph, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory released at 11 a.m. on Friday. There were no land-based risks as of Friday morning.

The intensifying system is moving west to west-northwest across the middle Atlantic, but AccuWeather experts aren’t sure where it will end up. Bermuda, the Bahamas, the East Coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada could all be targeted.

According to AccuWeather, Sam could hit the northern Leeward Islands on Tuesday as a major hurricane, defined as a storm with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. “Intensification is likely into the weekend,” said Rob Miller, senior meteorologist at the forecaster.

Sam was also expected to generate harsh conditions along the eastern beaches of the Leeward and Windward islands, as well as rough seas for ships in the open Atlantic, even far from the storm’s center, according to Accuweather.

According to Weather.com, most computer model forecasts anticipate Sam will curl away from the US East Coast later next week or next weekend.

This is down to a weaker Bermuda high over the Atlantic, coupled with a stronger trough (or southward plunge of the jet stream) near the East Coast.

The Weather Channel said it was too early to rule out Sam as a threat to the United States since the long-term steering forecast may alter.

What happens with Sam over the next two to three days will determine if it threatens the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Adkins.

“The faster Sam improves from one round to the next, the better. This is a condensed version of the information.