As drought protests erupt, Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei turns his attention to the ‘evil’ United States.

Even as large protests erupt in the south of the country due to severe drought and power shortages, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei used his address commemorating the start of the holy Hajj season to attack US behavior in the Middle East.

Early Monday, Khamenei launched a series of tweets on his English-language account, condemning the United States as belligerent and “arrogant,” and asking Muslim countries in the region to defy Washington, D.C., and its Israeli friends.

Over the past 150 years, Muslim countries have been subjected to “western governments’ avarice, intrusion, and vice,” according to the 82-year-old, who blames Muslim leaders’ “passivity & incompetence.”

“We, the Muslims—who have enormous populations, wide lands, and an abundance of natural resources—must construct the future with our assets and resources, and stand up and RESIST the aggression, interference, and wickedness of western powers,” Khamenei concluded.

“What Iran is saying, which has outraged arrogant powers, is inciting resistance to US meddling and evil.”

The protests exploding in his own country, in the southern province of Khuzestan, where people took to the streets this weekend despite Iran’s worst drought in 50 years, went unmentioned by Khamenei.

Water shortages have resulted as a result of the drought, hurting both houses and crops. It has also harmed the country’s hydroelectric system, resulting in blackouts.

According to Al Jazeera, security agents used live fire to disperse protests on Friday, killing at least two young men. Both deaths have been placed on rioters by the regime’s media and officials.

Some groups of demonstrators were seen on video yelling “death to the dictator” and “death to Khamenei,” two chants heard during recent anti-government demonstrations.

Protesters sang the same words during recent rallies against more regular blackouts, protests following the January shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, and major protests in late 2019 over a contentious new gasoline price.

Iran’s economy is still in shambles, thanks to US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden wants to resurrect the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement, which eased US and international sanctions on Iran, but talks have stopped ahead of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration in August.

Former President Donald Trump's severe sanctions will remain in effect until then. His administration's policy of "maximum pressure" suffocated.