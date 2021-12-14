As doubts grow, Libya prepares for polls.

Libya’s first presidential elections are set to take place late next week, but the lack of a clear list of candidates and severe political disputes have cast doubt on their success.

The polling, scheduled for December 24, was supposed to signal a shift toward peace, but many now worry it will restart civil war.

“Given the deep cultural and political fault lines in Libya, elections may do more harm than good,” said Jamal Benomar, a former UN under-secretary-general.

“There are no circumstances in place for free and fair elections, and Libyans are too split to accept or agree on the outcomes.”

The poll, which is part of a UN-led peace process, comes after a year of relative calm following a major truce between the eastern and western camps in October 2020.

In March, a transitional administration was installed to lead the oil-rich North African country into elections.

Despite great aspirations for peace, the UN has struggled to overcome deep, complicated divisions left by a decade of fighting and foreign intervention since Moamer Kadhafi was ousted and killed by a NATO-backed revolt in 2011.

Benomar, who leads the International Centre for Dialogue Initiatives think tank, said that the country was being destabilized by fragmented governmental institutions and a lack of “united or genuine” security forces.

Few expect that voters will be able to freely cast their ballots because a variety of armed organizations wield power on the ground.

A total of 2.5 million voter registration cards have been collected, but aside from banners asking other Libyans to do the same, there are little evidence that a vote is on the way in the beachfront capital of Tripoli.

Campaigning has not formally begun because the election authorities has yet to provide a full list of candidates, while some aspirants are marketing themselves on social media.

The elections come after months of squabbling over their legality and who should run, with numerous contentious individuals in the mix.

Khalifa Haftar, a military commander who controls parts of eastern and southern Libya, is one of the most divisive figures.

Following his year-long, eventually unsuccessful attack on Tripoli in 2019-2020, he is reviled in the country’s west.

His candidacy was made feasible by a contentious electoral statute enacted by his partner, Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, in a procedure that competitors allege went against due process.

For some, though, his opponent Seif al-Islam Kadhafi’s candidacy is just as worrisome.

Many, including the United Nations, have blamed Seif al-Islam, the son of the deposed dictator who controlled Libya with an iron grip for four decades.