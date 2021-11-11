As doubts about creative freedom persist, Hong Kong’s M+ Art Museum opens.

The multimillion-dollar M+ art museum in Hong Kong will open on Friday without dissident artist Ai Weiwei’s “middle finger series,” raising concerns about creative freedom as the city’s authorities stifle criticism.

The 65,000-square-metre (700,000-square-foot) site on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour waterfront intends to compete with Western contemporary art giants such as London’s Tate Modern and New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Senior officials from both the Hong Kong and Chinese governments cut the ribbon on Thursday, after years of waiting.

However, a photo series by Chinese artist Ai in one of the museum’s collections will be unavailable for viewing.

In the series, Ai gives the middle finger to several institutions around the world, including the White House, the Reichstag in Germany, and Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

“Artistic expression is not above the law,” Henry Tang, the director of the cultural park where the museum is housed, stated.

On Thursday, Tang told reporters, “We won’t show the middle finger images, but we will present Ai Weiwei’s artwork.”

Pro-Beijing lawmakers said earlier this year that Ai’s shot of Tiananmen Square in the series posed a “national security concern.”

This spurred Swiss collector Uli Sigg, whose enormous donation to M+ included Ai’s series, to write an open letter in which he stated that “there is a different sense of what contemporary art is about in much of China — and obviously in segments of Hong Kong society…”

Tang acknowledged that the photo had been altered, and M+ applauded the national security unit’s vetting.

“If the national security department believes there are any works that violate the law, we will act in accordance with the law,” Tang added.

M+’s censorship isn’t the only sign that Hong Kong’s once-vibrant cultural community is losing its freedom of expression.

Self-censorship has been on the rise in recent years, according to insiders, but the wide language of Hong Kong’s national security law — and the zeal with which important pro-Beijing people want it implemented — added an extra layer of risk.

The rule, which went into effect in June of last year, criminalizes anything that is considered “secession, subversion, terrorism, or coordination with foreign forces,” and has quickly criminalized a wide range of political viewpoints.

Hong Kong passed a strengthened film censorship law last month, allowing authorities to ban previous films based on “national security” concerns and imposing harsher penalties for any violations.