As Djokovic pursues a slam, Medvedev advances to the US Open final.

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev went to the US Open final by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Friday, putting the Russian in the Grand Slam path of Novak Djokovic, who is pursuing history.

Medvedev, the runner-up at the 2019 US Open, advanced to his third Grand Slam final by defeating Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Medvedev remarked, “I don’t think I played my best today, but I’m incredibly delighted to be in the final.”

Medvedev will face the winner of a later semi-final between top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic is attempting to clinch the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s singles since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Serbian is aiming for his fourth US Open victory and 21st total Slam trophy, which would put him one above of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are both out due to injuries.

Medvedev stated, “We all know what Novak is chasing.” “All I can do now is attempt to play my best.”

Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open final this year, is 5-4 all-time against Zverev and 5-3 against Djokovic.

“If it’s (Djokovic), I’m going to attempt to leave my balls on the court to beat him after the Australian Open,” Medvedev added.

Djokovic would be the first 35-year-old US Open finalist since Andre Agassi in 2005, and he might become the first 35-year-old US Open champion since Ken Rosewall in 1970.

Djokovic would tie Federer’s all-time record of 31 men’s Slam final appearances if he beats Zverev to reach the final. In major finals, Djokovic is 20-10.

In a Tokyo Olympic semi-final, Zverev overcame Djokovic, rallying from a set and break down to deprive the world number one a chance at a “Golden Slam” sweep of major titles and a gold medal.

Djokovic is attempting to become only the fourth man to win the men’s singles Slam, following Don Budge in 1938 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969.

Laver, an 83-year-old Australian great, was in the grandstand for the Open semi-finals.

Djokovic would become the first man with a Slam bid into the semis to lose in the US Open final if he loses.

Djokovic has won 26 straight Slam matches, four fewer than his all-time record streak of winning all four major titles in a row, which he set in 2015 and 2016.

Since losing to Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, German fourth seed Zverev, the runner-up at last year’s US Open, is on a career-best 16-match winning streak.

Washington Newsday Brief News, Medvedev.