As ‘difficult’ Iran talks resume, Biden issues a warning.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US was planning “further measures” against Iran, as fears mount that talks to end Tehran’s nuclear program may fail.

As tense discussions with Iran started in Vienna, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The president has ordered his staff to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must resort to other options.”

“We won’t be able to avoid taking extra actions,” she continued.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz at the Pentagon, and the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the face of the Iranian “threat.”

“I’m concerned about the Iranian government’s recent nuclear moves, both its continuous provocations and its lack of constructive diplomatic engagement,” Austin added.

International diplomats resumed discussions on Iran’s nuclear program on Thursday in what the chair of the meeting described as a “tough endeavor” to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers, which Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, abruptly pulled out of.

The most recent round of talks began last week and were halted on December 3 after Western delegates accused Iran of reneging on earlier this year’s efforts.

The negotiations, which began at the Palais Coburg luxury hotel and lasted a little more than an hour, were attended by the leaders of delegations from the parties to the 2015 deal — Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, and Russia.

In the following days, a US delegation aims to participate in the talks in an indirect manner.

After Thursday’s meeting, Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of the talks, said, “Delegations… have arrived with a renewed feeling of purpose to work hard.”

This week, bilateral meetings and expert working groups are expected to resume.

“There are still different viewpoints that we have to marry,” Mora said, admitting that the conversations were “a really challenging undertaking.”

Russia’s UN envoy in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told TASS that the talks on Thursday “addressed a number of misunderstandings that had created some tension,” but did not clarify.

This is the eighth round of discussions since they began in April.

Following the election of ultraconservative President Hassan Rouhani in June, Iran discontinued them, and they were only resumed on November 29.

Iranian officials, on their part, have stated that they are “serious about the talks.”

“The fact that the two parties are still talking suggests that they intend to close the gaps,” said Ali Bagheri, Iran’s lead negotiator.

But. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.