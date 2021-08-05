As devastating fires enter their fifth day, 105 wildfires rage throughout 35 Turkish towns.

According to data from Turkey’s forestry directorate, at least eight people have died in the last week as 105 flames ravaged local communities across 35 towns.

The flames have been raging throughout the country’s Mediterranean and Aegean beaches since July 28, fuelled in part by excessive summer temperatures and climate change. According to the Jakarta Post, at least seven fires were still burning on Monday, many of them close to the country’s southern resort destinations, such as Antalya and Marmaris.

Seven people were murdered in flames in Manavgat, Antalya Province, this week, while an eighth person died in Marmaris. According to CNN, the latest deaths were a Turkish-German couple discovered in a residence.

Tourists and hotel personnel were evacuated by boat from Bodrum, a famous vacation town, on Sunday as spectacular video footage showed flames and smoke filling the adjacent skies. Thousands of people have been ordered to abandon their homes since Wednesday.

According to Reuters, support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and Azerbaijan were dispatched to assist local firemen, with at least 13 planes, 45 helicopters, drones, and 828 firefighting vehicles involved in the operation to put out the fires.

Following a helicopter visit to the areas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared parts of five provinces on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast to be “disaster zones.”

“We will continue to take all efforts necessary to heal our people’s wounds, to compensate for losses, and to increase opportunities to make them better than before,” Trump stated in a tweet on Saturday.

Erdogan came under fire over the weekend for tossing tea bags to people while touring one of the worst-affected areas.

“Tea! It’s incredible. In response to Erdogan’s visit, Republican People’s Party (CHP) spokesman Faik Oztrak, Erdogan’s major opposition, tweeted: “Those who lose their shame, lose their heart as well.”

July 31, 2021 — Faik ztrak (@faikoztrak)

The European Union said on Monday that it “stands in complete solidarity with Turkey at this very difficult time” and dispatched volunteers to assist the country in putting out the remaining fires.

The situation has been described by residents as “very horrible” and “a tragedy,” with many afraid for their livelihoods.

A 56-year-old resident said, "The animals are on fire."