As Desmond Tutu turns 90, South Africa celebrates, but the anti-apartheid icon’s voice is missing.

Desmond Tutu, who turns 90 on Thursday, is unquestionably South Africa’s moral voice. But the passage of time is catching up with him.

In a country that sometimes seems adrift without the guidance of its anti-apartheid liberation icons, the humorous emeritus archbishop resigned in 2010 and rarely speaks in public.

Despite the fact that South Africa’s Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, the birthday celebrations will be quiet and primarily online.

Tutu, who is known for his contagious laughter and contagious energy, is set to attend a special ceremony at St George’s Cathedral on Thursday, where he formerly served as South Africa’s first black Anglican archbishop.

Later that day, the Dalai Lama, Ireland’s former president Mary Robinson, rights crusader Graca Machel, and South Africa’s ex-ombudswoman Thuli Madonsela, known for her daring exposing of corruption, will give an online lecture hosted by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

The speaker lineup serves as a reminder of Tutu’s principles, as he surrounds himself with civil rights activists at a time when South Africa’s present leaders are more well-known for their opulent lifestyles and multibillion-dollar bank accounts.

Last month, an online auction of his memorabilia raised 3.5 million rand ($237,000) for the foundation named after him and his 66-year-old wife, Leah.

Tutu’s most recent public appearance was in May, when he and Leah went to get their Covid-19 immunizations.

From a wheelchair outside a hospital, he smiled and waved but didn’t talk to media waiting outside – a far cry from the cheerful personality who charmed the world with his vehement resistance to apartheid, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

It’s difficult to remember that when he returned from his studies in Britain in the 1960s, he faced the same humiliations as any other black South African.

Mpho Tutu-van Furth, his daughter with whom he has co-authored two novels, recalls going cross-country with her family to get her siblings to boarding school.

Tutu-van Furth told AFP that he remembers stopping along the route and his father going into the store to get ice cream for the family since it was so hot.

“And the person telling him that kaffirs aren’t served inside the shop, that you have to go around to the window. And my father shut the door behind him.

“That day, we weren’t going to have ice cream.”

Kaffir is a type of palm tree.