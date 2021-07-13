As demand for oil rises, the market is poised for deficits and volatility, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Last month, oil consumption increased as growing immunization rates aided healthy economic activity. However, with OPEC+ members pumping less than needed, prices are likely to remain unpredictable until a solution is reached to increase output, the International Energy Agency (IEA) cautioned on Tuesday.

A meeting of OPEC+ countries earlier this month ended in deadlock over plans to progressively loosen production cuts, which were enforced to counteract the drop in oil prices as demand fell during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, demand is returning, with the International Energy Agency forecasting a 3.2 million barrel per day (mbd) increase last month, accounting for more than a third of the entire reduction in demand last year.

Oil demand is expected to climb by 3.3 million barrels per day (mbd) in the three months following July, according to the IEA. This is more than double the seasonal increase seen in the same period last year, according to the IEA, which the IEA attributes to the relaxing of Covid limits and increased vaccination.

While OPEC+ had planned to gradually increase oil output, the deadlock implies that production would remain at present levels until a deal is reached.

The IEA said in its latest monthly report that “oil markets responded sharply to the OPEC+ deadlock last week, eyeing the risk of a growing supply imbalance if a solution cannot be reached.”

The main international oil contracts have been hovering around $75 per barrel, with some analysts predicting a jump to $100.

However, another scenario is that the broader OPEC+ agreement falls apart, and producers open the taps in order to gain market share, causing prices to plummet.

“At the same time, the prospect of a market share struggle, however remote, looms over markets, as does the risk of high fuel prices stoking inflation and jeopardizing a fragile economic recovery,” the IEA stated.

Investors have been concerned that if inflation rises, central banks will be forced to hike their ultra-low interest rates, removing one of the primary supports for the recovery.

According to the IEA, unless OPEC+ countries raise output, the crude market is going to tighten, with additional supplies built up during the epidemic now gone and reserves in developed countries running below the long-term average.

Furthermore, the largest draw on stockpiles in at least a decade is expected this quarter, as OPEC+ pumps about 2 million barrels per day less than market demand. In the, the deficit will widen to 3.2 mbd. Brief News from Washington Newsday.