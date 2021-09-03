As Delta’s toll becomes clear, the United States is hiring slackers in August.

In August, the US economy added considerably fewer jobs than predicted as firms dealt with the Delta wave of Covid-19, a major disappointment and sign that the economy’s recovery is encountering new challenges.

According to Labor Department data issued Friday, employment increased by only 235,000 last month, and while the unemployment rate fell to a historic low of 5.2 percent, the number was nowhere near the job growth witnessed in recent months, which have reached one million.

In some respects, the dismal hiring echoed a familiar story, with the world’s largest Covid-19 outbreak wreaking havoc on the labor market and highlighting the fact that the situation is unlikely to change while infection levels continue high.

The data, according to Grant Thornton’s Diane Swonk, “can’t recuperate and completely reopen unless we can control the spread of the infection – disastrous.”

The study has ramifications for President Joe Biden, who is negotiating the approval of two huge spending packages through a Congress in which even his ostensible allies have shown willingness to oppose him.

The data is also being closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, as it could influence when the central bank begins to scale back its large bond purchases intended to help the economy weather the pandemic, which Chair Jerome Powell has indicated could begin before the end of the year.

“A slower pace of hiring in the face of a fast expanding Delta variant will necessitate a prudent tapering approach from the Fed,” said Lydia Bossour of Oxford Economics, forecasting that purchases will not be reduced until January.

The Labor Department’s August payroll rise was far less than the upwardly revised 1.1 million jobs added in July, and far less than the 750,000 jobs economists projected the world’s largest economy to add.

To combat the fast-spreading Delta variety, states and businesses are imposing mask-wearing mandates and other restrictions.

After more than 20 million people lost their employment when the pandemic began last year, Covid-19 vaccines have allowed for considerable rehiring in recent months, but August’s data showed worrying signals of deterioration across the labor sector.

The leisure and hospitality sector, which took the brunt of the pandemic’s early layoffs, had added an average of 350,000 jobs per month over the previous six months, but it added zero jobs in August, according to the data.

There was no improvement in the labor force participation rate, which measures the proportion of persons who are employed or searching for work. Brief News from Washington Newsday.