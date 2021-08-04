As Delta Variant Spreads Widen, a New Eviction Moratorium Has Been Enacted Across Much Of The United States.

Under pressure from progressive Democrats, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced a fresh suspension on tenant evictions in many parts of the country until October, citing public health hazards presented by the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “The development of the Delta variation has led to a fast acceleration in community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at heightened risk, especially if they are unvaccinated.”

According to a CDC statement, the moratorium applies to “counties having substantial and high levels of community transmission” of Covid-19 and is slated to expire on October 3.

Walensky stated, “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep individuals in their homes and away of… situations where Covid-19 spreads.”

Although the policy is expected to be challenged in court, President Joe Biden stated from the White House that it will provide tenants more time to access monies previously issued by Congress to assist them pay their rent.

Due to bureaucratic issues, these payments have been extremely slow to reach the American people – only $3 billion has been paid to households so far, out of a total of $25 billion allocated to states and localities in early February.

A second wave of funding of $21.5 billion is available, but it will not be distributed until the first tranche has been spent.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “This brand new moratorium will provide time for the money granted by Congress to flow, as it helps stem the spread of the virus, which is deteriorating due to the Delta variety, and protects families and landlords.”

The CDC’s last moratorium, which had been in effect since September 2020, terminated after a Supreme Court order in June mandated that it could not be extended beyond July 31 without congressional consent.

The Democratic Party’s left side had been railing against Biden for days, accusing him of failing to find a solution in time.

Cori Bush, a House representative who has been homeless herself, has been camped in front of the Capitol since Friday, urging Congress and the White House to act quickly on behalf of the 11 million individuals facing eviction.

“Today, our movement moved mountains,” Bush said on Twitter, celebrating the new moratorium with progressive politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others on the Capitol steps.