As Delta Drives Surge, Philippines Hits 2 Million Virus Cases.

The Philippines topped two million coronavirus cases Wednesday as the country battles a record surge in infections that the World Health Organization confirmed is being driven by the hyper-contagious Delta strain.

Daily case rates have reached their highest levels since the outbreak began in recent weeks, and the health agency has cautioned that the trend could continue.

According to official figures released on Wednesday, the country recorded 14,216 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to slightly over two million, with 33,533 fatalities in the 110-million-strong country.

The health department indicated Wednesday that the number of Covid-19 cases could grow even more in the following days.

Daily cases exceeded 22,000 for the first time on Monday – more than double the number on August 6 when the sprawling national capital region went back into lockdown.

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, a WHO representative in the Philippines, said Tuesday that the Delta strain, which has ravaged neighboring nations, is to blame for the new comeback.

“More than 70 percent of the current transmission is attributable to the Delta variant,” Abeyasinghe told reporters, citing the results of genome sequencing.

As officials try to slow the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the capital and adjacent regions has been extended until next week.

According to Abeyasinghe, the recent lockdown, enhanced vaccination rates, and greater hospital bed capacity have so far kept the country’s healthcare sector from becoming “completely overwhelmed.”

Nurses’ organizations, on the other hand, claim that there is a severe shortage of healthcare staff to care for the rising number of patients, as many have quit.

Protests have been held outside hospitals to demand increased pay, the release of financial benefits, and the hiring of additional personnel.