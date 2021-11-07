As crowds rally for the army, Ethiopian rebels dismiss fears of a bloodbath.

Even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military march in Addis Ababa on Sunday, rebels opposing Ethiopia’s government played off predictions that they would meet a hostile crowd or unleash a “bloodbath” if they advanced into the city.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allies have been fighting the government for a year, killing thousands of people and driving many more into poverty in the huge east African country.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, dispatched soldiers to Tigray in November of last year, accusing the TPLF of targeting military posts.

However, the TPLF and its allies have claimed multiple triumphs in recent weeks, capturing villages 400 kilometers from Addis Ababa, and have not excluded out marching on the capital.

In an interview with AFP on Saturday night, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said, “The narrative that the people in Addis is fiercely opposed to us is grossly overdone.”

“Addis Ababa is a melting pot of cultures. Addis Ababa is home to people from various walks of life. The argument that if we enter Addis, it would descend into a slaughter is completely absurd.” While the rebels would invade Addis Ababa with the intention of overthrowing Abiy, he stated that seizing the capital was not a “goal.”

He also stated that the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopian politics for nearly 30 years until Abiy’s election in 2018, has no desire to reclaim power.

As the year-long violence in Ethiopia’s north worsens, several countries have urged their citizens to go, and the US has removed diplomats.

Despite the government’s denial that the capital is in danger, a national state of emergency has been issued, and Addis Ababa officials have invited locals to organize to protect the city.

Thousands of people turned out for a pro-military march on Sunday, dismissing diplomatic efforts to end the dispute led by US ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, who arrived in the nation on Thursday.

Rally participants carried posters condemning Western media for disseminating “false news” exaggerating rebel victories and urged the US to “stop sucking our blood.”

In a speech, Addis Ababa mayor Adanech Abebe stated Ethiopia’s enemies were attempting to “terrorize our population.”

“They say Addis Ababa is surrounded,” she explained, “but Addis Ababa is surrounded only by its beautiful people, by its vigilant, valiant youngsters.”

On Sunday, a number of Addis Ababa residents stated that they have no fear of the TPLF.

On Sunday, a number of Addis Ababa residents stated that they have no fear of the TPLF.