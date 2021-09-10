As Covid wreaks havoc on Kenya’s economy, thousands of jobs are lost.

According to a recent government poll, Kenya’s economy declined for the first time in three decades last year as the country was ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, with about 740,000 people losing their jobs.

According to the statistics released Thursday, gross domestic product in the East African powerhouse fell by 0.3 percent, the first dip since 1992, after growing by 5% in 2019.

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani, on the other hand, predicted that the economy will “significantly rebound” in 2021, with growth of around 6%.

Last year, the country’s overall GDP fell to 10.75 trillion Kenyan shillings ($98 billion/83 billion euros).

738,000 jobs were lost out of a workforce of 17.4 million, with informal workers like small traders and artisans bearing the brunt of the loss.

The research stated that “disruption in labor supply caused by movement restrictions and social separation aimed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 lowered demand for goods and services.”

The crucial tourist sector, which is generally the largest foreign exchange earner, was the hardest hit, with revenue falling by over 44%.

As a result of international coronavirus travel restrictions, visitor numbers fell by more than 70% to little over half a million.

Construction was one of the few bright spots, rising more than 11% as a result of increased government spending on infrastructure projects, notably a big China-funded expressway under construction in Nairobi.

Agriculture, which has long been the backbone of the economy, defied the trend, rising at a rate of 4.8 percent because to generally favorable weather conditions that boosted crop production.

Kenya is under a statewide curfew and other restrictions as coronavirus infections continue to grow, despite the country’s efforts to boost its immunization campaign by importing vaccines from overseas.

According to the most recent figures, barely 3% of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, despite the fact that the country has documented 242,284 Covid-19 cases with 4,864 deaths.