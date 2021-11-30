As COVID variant concern grows, these 19 countries and territories have reported Omicron cases.

Following the discovery of the Omicron COVID variation in South Africa, a number of nations and territories have reported cases of the virus, raising worries about what is thought to be a fast-mutating strain.

At least 19 destinations have confirmed that Omicron infections have been discovered in their area. According to CNN, the most recent instance was discovered in Japan with a man in his 30s who flew from Namibia, South Africa, to Tokyo and tested positive upon arrival at the country’s Narita Airport on Sunday.

According to CNN, another case was verified in a 53-year-old man on the French island of Reunion who had recently been to Mozambique through South Africa.

The Omicron strain of COVID-19 has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, but researchers say there is still more to learn about the mutation. It is unknown whether it is more transmissible or dangerous than other viral variants, such as the COVID-19 Delta strain.

The effectiveness of current vaccinations against the Omicron strain is likewise unknown. Pfizer and Moderna, on the other hand, have stated that they are prepared to reformulate their COVID shots to combat the new strain.

According to CNN, at least one infection of the Omicron COVID variant has been confirmed in these nations and territories: No confirmed cases of the Omicron variation have been discovered in the United States to date. President Biden said on Monday that the new strain is “cause for alarm, not panic,” and that the variant will be fought with science and “speed,” adding that an updated strategy to combat COVID-19 this winter will be announced soon.