As Covid returns to China, Wuhan will put ‘all residents’ to the test.

After the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first arose announced its first local infections in more than a year, authorities in Wuhan stated on Tuesday that they would test the entire population for Covid-19.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, senior Wuhan official Li Tao stated the city of 11 million people is “swiftly launching thorough nucleic acid testing of all inhabitants.”

Officials in Wuhan announced on Monday that seven locally transmitted infections had been discovered among migrant workers in the city, ending a year-long period in which the city had been free of domestic cases since putting an end to an initial outbreak in early 2020 with an unprecedented lockdown.

As it faces its greatest coronavirus outbreak in months, China has confined inhabitants of entire cities to their homes, blocked domestic transportation links, and rolled out widespread testing.

On Tuesday, China reported 61 domestic cases as an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta type expanded across dozens of cities, following infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing that began a chain of cases reported across the country.

Millions of people have been tested in major cities, including Beijing, while residential compounds have been cordoned off and close connections have been quarantined.