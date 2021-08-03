As Covid returns to China, Wuhan will put ‘all residents’ to the test.

After the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first arose announced its first local infections in more than a year, authorities in Wuhan stated on Tuesday that they would test the entire population for Covid-19.

As the fast-spreading Delta strain threatens China’s zero-Covid plan and indigenous vaccines, the country is confronting its greatest coronavirus outbreak in months, isolating inhabitants of entire cities to their homes, cutting transportation links, and rolling out mass testing.

Beijing has previously boasted of its success in eradicating the virus, allowing the economy to recover and normal life to resume while large swaths of the world suffered with the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over four million people globally.

The latest outbreak, however, is posing a threat to China’s progress, with over 400 domestic cases documented since mid-July, when a cluster of illnesses among airport cleaners in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, spread to over 20 locations spanning more than a dozen provinces.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, senior city official Li Tao claimed Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is “swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all inhabitants.”

Authorities reported on Monday that seven locally transmitted diseases had been discovered among migrant workers in the city, ending a year-long period of no domestic cases after Wuhan successfully contained an initial outbreak in early 2020 with an unprecedented lockdown.

After restricting tourist sites and encouraging people to leave last week, the holiday hotspot of Zhangjiajie in central China’s Hunan province abruptly declared Tuesday that no one would be permitted to depart.

According to a brief notice published in the city’s Communist Party mouthpiece Zhangjiajie Daily, “all residents, tourists, and other staff are barred to leave Zhangjiajie.”

Millions of people have been tested in major cities, including Beijing’s capital, while residential compounds have been cordoned off and close connections have been quarantined.

On Tuesday, China recorded 61 domestic cases.

The city of Yangzhou, near Nanjing, in eastern China, was the latest to issue a stay-at-home order after large-scale testing revealed 40 new infections in the previous day.

The municipal government announced Tuesday that the more than 1.3 million residents of Yangzhou’s metropolitan centre are now restricted to their homes, with each household authorized to send only one person outside every day to shop for needs.

The announcement comes after Zhuzhou, in Zhangjiajie, issued similar directives to almost two million residents in recent days.

Last month, the outbreak moved to Hunan from Nanjing after people from the airport cluster went to see a play in Zhangjiajie.

