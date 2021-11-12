As Covid grows, the Dutch are forced to return to partial lockdown.

On Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte declared the first partial winter lockdown in Western Europe, with three weeks of Covid restrictions on restaurants, stores, and athletic events.

After Rutte announced the “annoying and far-reaching” measures in response to a record high of over 16,000 infections every day, protesters blew off fireworks in The Hague.

Rutte remarked at a press conference that the situation necessitated a “hard blow of a few weeks” because the virus is “everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors, and in all ages.”

“Fortunately, the vast majority of people have been vaccinated; otherwise, the suffering in hospitals would be unimaginable right now.”

For the next three weeks, bars, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets must close at 8:00 p.m., while non-essential establishments must close at 6:00 p.m.

People will be limited to four visitors at a time and encouraged to work from home unless it is absolutely required.

Public events will be canceled, and football matches, including the Netherlands’ upcoming home World Cup qualifier against Norway, will be held behind closed doors.

Schools, on the other hand, will remain open, and people will be free to leave their homes.

On December 3, the government will assess the situation to see if additional steps are required, according to Rutte.

These could include needing Covid cards to enter the workplace and allowing bars and restaurants to restrict entry to those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the sickness.

Such cards are currently required to enter all cafes, pubs, and restaurants, but they are also accessible to those who have passed a drug test.

Cases have increased dramatically after the Dutch government abolished most Covid restrictions on September 25, less than two months ago.

However, new limitations are politically sensitive, with thousands of people marching in The Hague last Sunday after the government announced on November 2 that face masks would be reintroduced in some public venues.

The intentions were met with “extreme dismay” by the Dutch football association, which was attempting to persuade the government not to prohibit fans from attending matches.

The catering business, which has been heavily hit by pandemic-related closures, has also criticised the new rules.

“The maximum number of characters has been achieved. Entrepreneurs are enraged, to say the least “The chairman of the trade group Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN), Rober Willemsen, said NOS.

Meanwhile, because to the increase in cases, the formal coming of Saint Nicholas, or Sinterklaas as he is known in Dutch, was canceled on Saturday in the old core city of Utrecht.

