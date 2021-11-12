As Covid grows, the Dutch are forced to return to partial lockdown.

On Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte declared the first partial winter lockdown in Western Europe, with at least three weeks of Covid restrictions on restaurants, shops, and sporting events.

After Rutte announced the “annoying and far-reaching” measures to combat a record spike in coronavirus infections, police in The Hague used water cannon to disperse hundreds of firework-throwing demonstrators.

Rutte told a national television news conference that the issue requires a “hard blow of a few weeks” because the virus is “everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages.”

“Fortunately, the vast majority of people have been vaccinated; otherwise, the suffering in hospitals would be unimaginable right now.”

From Saturday, bars, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets must close at 8:00 p.m., while non-essential establishments must close at 6:00 p.m., according to the Dutch government.

People will be limited to four visitors at a time and encouraged to work from home unless it is absolutely required.

Public events will be canceled, and football matches, including the Netherlands’ upcoming home World Cup qualifier against Norway, will be held behind closed doors.

Schools, on the other hand, will remain open, and people will be free to leave their homes.

On December 3, the government will assess the situation to see if additional steps are required, according to Rutte.

These could include needing Covid cards to enter the workplace and permitting pubs and restaurants to admit only individuals who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease, while barring those who have just had a negative test.

Since the Dutch government eliminated most Covid safeguards on September 25, the number of cases has risen dramatically, hitting a high of over 16,000 on Thursday and Friday.

The limits, on the other hand, are politically sensitive.

During Rutte’s news conference, over 200 protestors gathered outside the justice and security ministry, throwing stones and pyrotechnics at riot police and erecting barricades, according to AFP journalists.

As loud booms and chants rang through the center of The Hague, police deployed water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, while mounted police gathered up the stragglers.

On Twitter, the Hague police stated they had taken steps to “establish public order.”

After the government implemented a night-time curfew to control a prior Covid spike, the Netherlands experienced its worst rioting in four decades in January.

The intentions were met with “extreme dismay” by the Dutch football association, which was attempting to persuade the government not to prohibit fans from attending matches.

The catering industry, for example. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.