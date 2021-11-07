As Covid Eases Overseas, Chinese Exports Remain Stable In October.

China’s exports increased at a faster rate than predicted in October, according to government statistics released on Sunday, with demand growing in major markets like the United States and Covid numbers easing elsewhere.

The figures from the world’s second-largest economy also revealed that despite power interruptions in recent months caused by emission reduction objectives, the rising price of coal, and supply constraints, Chinese industries kept the goods coming out.

Last week, the administration announced that the electricity crisis was easing due to an increase in local coal production.

According to customs authorities, exports increased by a better-than-expected 27.1 percent year over year to $300.2 billion in October.

Imports rose 20.6 percent in October, somewhat less than analyst expectations.

Several Chinese industries have been forced to shut down owing to power disruptions in recent months, raising concerns about global supply networks.

China’s Covid-19 border controls hampered supplies of raw materials from abroad, while a trade spat with Australia compounded the reduction in coal imports.