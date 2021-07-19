As COVID cases top 11K, Bangkok orders businesses to close for two weeks or face large fines.

As new COVID-19 cases surpassed 11,000, Thailand’s capital Bangkok ordered businesses to close for two weeks or risk fines of up to $3,040, according to the Associated Press.

The new rules take effect on Tuesday, but beauty salons and barbershops can continue to operate at a reduced capacity. If movie theaters, gyms, and amusement parks do not comply with the new COVID-19 regulations, individuals who are guilty might spend a year in prison. The fresh 11,784 cases raised Thailand’s overall number of cases to 415,170 since the outbreak began, with 81 new deaths added to the country’s total of 3,422.

Since April, the Southeast Asian nation has been seeing a COVID-19 case rise, with Bangkok being one of the hardest afflicted areas.

Since April, more than 90% of Thailand’s illnesses and deaths have occurred. As the virus spreads, the country’s healthcare system is becoming increasingly stretched, with hospitals running out of beds.

Bangkok city officials have ordered a number of businesses to close down altogether until further notice. Museums and swimming pools are also included. Public parks are permitted to remain open until 8 p.m.

Since June 28, restaurants have only been able to offer takeaway.

Bangkok and other provinces hardest hit by the current virus outbreak, including those bordering the capital and three in the deep south, have already banned gatherings of more than five people, mandated citizens to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and prohibited needless travel.

Other provinces are free to establish their own rules.

Because of the sudden increase in cases, authorities have decided to allow patients to isolate at home and in community centers, as well as giving them access to antigen test kits that were previously only available to doctors. The issue has been made worse by a vaccine scarcity, which has resulted in only around 5% of the population being fully immunized.

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority has ordered a halt to all domestic flights departing from the worst-affected provinces beginning on Wednesday. Flights to destinations that are part of a plan that allows vaccinated travelers are exempt. This is a condensed version of the information.