As COVID cases rise in some areas, some EU countries have begun immunizing children aged 5 to 11.

Some European Union countries began immunizing children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 ahead of the holidays, following a spike in cases in some regions of the EU in recent months.

COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in Europe for the previous two months, although cases have started to fall at the beginning of December.

According to data from South Africa, the Omicron variety caused a rise of infections, so it’s unclear how long the lower number of reported cases will endure.

As the Omicron form spreads, nations such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and Hungary have expanded vaccine eligibility to include younger children aged 5 to 11. Last month, the EU approved a decreased dose of Pfizer-BioNTech for youngsters aged 5 to 11.

The EU countries are doing their utmost to make the COVID-19 vaccine a joyful and enjoyable experience for youngsters.

Acrobats dressed as superheroes rappelled down the walls of an Italian hospital to visit various patients. When youngsters in Greece had their shots, they were given stickers and were given the day off from school.

The COVID-19 vaccine for children is now only available with parental consent and is fully optional.

“Take advantage of the situation. Consult your child’s pediatrician. Vaccinate your children as soon as possible. Do it for the sake of them. Show them how much you care for them by providing them with the best available protection “Dr. Franco Locatelli, the president of Italy’s Superior Health Council, said as much.

Locatelli led the country through the pandemic’s first catastrophic wave. He urged Italian parents to enroll their children in the child immunization program, hoping to raise the country’s already high vaccination rate in the face of a fresh outbreak of diseases.

Hours after authorities revealed the country’s biggest daily death toll of the pandemic: 130 people, Greece gave its first vaccinations to younger children. Greek Education Minister Niki Kerameus was one of the first to respond.

“I won’t disguise the fact that, on a personal level, our family opted to vaccinate our son, who is 5 1/2 years old, after speaking with doctors and getting scientific data,” Kerameus said before taking her son, Loukas, to an Athens hospital for his shot.

Elisabetta Valente, a pediatrician in Rome, took her 5- and 9-year-old children to a museum that was presenting a.