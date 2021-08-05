As contract talks fall through, Messi is expected to leave Barcelona.

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Lionel Messi’s 20-year tenure with the club will come to an end after the Argentine superstar failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

“Although FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have achieved an agreement, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles,” the club said in a statement.

“In this situation, Lionel Messi will no longer be associated with Barcelona. Both parties regret that the player’s and the club’s wishes cannot be fulfilled.”

The unexpected news on Thursday marked a fresh chapter in a long-running tale in which Barcelona appeared to be set to keep Messi, widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time.

He attempted to depart as a free agent in August, but it was expected that he would stay with the Spanish giants for another five years, until 2026, when he would be 39 years old.

When he was 13, the 34-year-old signed his first contract with Barcelona on a napkin in 2000.

He has been a free agent since June 30, when his previous contract terminated.