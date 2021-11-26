As clinics fill up, the German Air Force transfers patients.

As a violent fourth wave of the epidemic fills hospital wards, Germany employed a military plane on Friday to evacuate intensive care patients to less stricken locations, an unprecedented measure.

According to a German air force spokeswoman, a specially prepared Airbus 310 medical transport jet took off from Memmingen in the hard-hit state of Bavaria, bound for Muenster/Osnabrueck airport in the country’s west.

Patients in overcrowded intensive care units are being transported to clinics that still have space for critically ill people, thanks to an emergency strategy created earlier in the pandemic.

A particularly vicious fourth wave of Covid-19 has decimated the EU’s most populated country’s south and southeast.

“The situation is profoundly terrible — more dangerous than at any other time in this pandemic,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Friday, as he urged regional and local governments to strengthen shutdown measures under Germany’s federalist system.

The transport plane has six intensive care beds, all of which will be filled on the first flight, according to a defense ministry spokeswoman, with more planes on standby.

As daily infections continue to smash records, Germany this week eclipsed the dismal milestone of 100,000 deaths from coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The infectious disease center at the Robert Koch Institute reported 76,414 cases in 24 hours on Friday, with a seven-day incidence per 100,000 of 438.2, both new highs.

As the situation worsens, Spahn and other authorities are urging the federal and state leaders to convene their next crisis meeting on December 9 to approve fresh measures.

Angela Merkel, who is set to hand over the reins to a new administration early next month, said on Thursday that “every day counts” in the fight against the virus, urging “greater contact restrictions.”